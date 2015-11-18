Breaking: A woman has been forcibly restrained after allegedly trying to enter the cockpit of a Boston-bound British Airways flight from London.

A woman is in custody after she had to be restrained during a flight from London to Boston for allegedly trying to enter the cockpit.

JUST IN: Passenger restrained on British Airways flight; state police await plane's arrival https://t.co/V6h9dZxvul pic.twitter.com/DWfbyvTd2K — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 17, 2015

British Airways told police that the woman tried to enter the cockpit Tuesday on Flight 213 but there is conflicting information about what the passenger is accused to have done. The Federal Aviation Administration said the passenger tried to get out an exit door.

US police said the passenger allegedly was trying to rush the cockpit.

There are media reports that the woman was intoxicated.

UPDATE: Passenger on board British Airways flight who attempted to open exit door was intoxicated. #9News pic.twitter.com/wsPiwogrqp — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) November 17, 2015

The flight landed about a half-hour ahead of schedule at Boston’s Logan International Airport at 1:30 p.m. A spokesman for state police says troopers were getting ready to board the plane to take the passenger into custody.

In a statement, British Airways called the passenger “unruly” and said the flight crew asked that police meet the flight in Boston.

