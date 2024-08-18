Here's every winner from the 2024 Logie Awards.

The 2024 TV WEEK Logie Awards are about to begin, with television's night of nights kicking off at The Star Sydney at 7:30pm (AEST).

The red carpet has started, with Australia's favourite television stars including Ada Nicodemou, James Stewart, Robert Irwin and Julia Morris taking to the red carpet in style. Keep up to date with all the best photos, here.

Of course, the most important moments will come later when the awards are handed out to the most deserving stars and shows. And we're all counting down the moments until Sam Pang's opening monologue.

So, without further ado, here is the full list of winners from the 2024 TV WEEK Logie Awards... live as it happens!

TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

Entertainer and broadcaster, Andy Lee

Actress, Asher Keddie

Presenter and comedian, Julia Morris

Entertainer and Presenter, Larry Emdur

Presenter, Robert Irwin

Entertainer and presenter, Sonia Kruger

Presenter and broadcaster, Tony Armstrong

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Larry Emdur, The Chase Australia and The Morning Show, Seven Network

Robert Irwin, I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10