After 30 years, the Logies are saying goodbye to Melbourne.

For 30 years the best of Australian television has been celebrated at the annual TV Week Logie Awards in Melbourne – always in Melbourne – but this is all about to change.

The Victorian Government announced on Sunday it is withdrawing its bid to host next year’s event, with Tourism and Events Minister John Eren saying it’s “time to pass the baton”.

“No matter where the Logies go next, Victoria will remain the cultural and events capital of Australia,” Eren said in a statement, AAP reports.

According to News Corp, the discussion comes after six weeks of discussion with key stakeholders. And instead of a move to Sydney, Queensland is reportedly in line to host the awards in 2018.

Several celebrities have reacted to the news, with many expressing shock at the unexpected change.

Nine-time Logie winner Bert Newton told News Corp the awards “belong in Melbourne”.