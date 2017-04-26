On Sunday afternoon, I found myself glued to my phone while hitting refresh every couple of seconds on my Instagram feed. There’s nothing I love more than checking out what our local Aussie celebrities are wearing on the Logies red carpet and I fawn over everything from hair, to makeup, dresses and shoes.

Yet my favourite part is without a doubt, zooming in on their jewellery. At the Logies, celebs are always dripping in jewellery. Earrings, bracelets, rings and necklaces, you name it and they’re wearing it by the bucket load.

I always find myself wishing I could do the same looks myself but I don’t have a kitty of cash or a sponsorship from a jewellery designer to make this happen. But I’ve found a way to get my hands on those sought after pieces without compromising on quality and saving myself some cash in the process.

How, I hear you ask? Cash Converters Webshop. And there are three easy ways to shop. You can either buy online and have your jewellery delivered, click and collect, or see it online and buy in store. The benefit of this is you can browse your local store online, then you’re able to try it on in store before you buy it.

Here are my favourite looks for less from this year’s Logies red carpet – and how to make them happen:

Sonia Kruger

If anyone is an expert in mixing and matching, it's Sonia Kruger. All of her Logies jewellery is frosted in diamonds (of course) and ties in perfectly together with the wrap around effect of her rings and bracelet. All of her pieces are sophisticated with a touch of edge.

And if you're looking for a similar look you're in luck, because at Cash Converters Webshop you can spoil yourself with a range of gold diamond rings that look just like it. Score.