Three outfit changes and an ice bath: Exactly what the stars got up to after the 2022 Logies.

Another TV WEEK Logies Awards is done and dusted, but as all who tune in for award ceremonies know, the after parties are where things get really unhinged.

This year, we watched as our favourite Aussie celebs took home Logies for their commendable work in the entertainment industry, but it was Hamish Blake who won the coveted Gold Logie.

It would be a crime if we didn't show you exactly what the celebs got up to on the Gold Coast last night, so here is everything we know.

Hamish Blake

Image: Instagram @zotheysay, @hamishblakeshotz.

It was a big night for Hamish Blake, who took his Gold Logie with him to the after party before tucking it into bed with him for the night.

"Night Goldy, yer a good bloke and you can sleep here," he wrote in a post to Instagram.

According to him, the statue then responded, "I honestly thought I'd be staying at Sonia Kruger's, but OK."

Zoe Foster Blake

Image: Instagram @zotheysay.