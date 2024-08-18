Why two of Australia’s biggest stars are not attending the Logies.

Today is the day. The 2024 TV Week Logie Awards are upon us, but some of the Australia's biggest stars are giving it a miss.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Logies OG Karl Stefanovic won't be attending. What excuse does the TV king have? He's apparently out celebrating his 50th birthday in Sydney. My money is on the Today host swinging by for the after-party because we know he can't resist a Logies rager.

Another staple of the TV world, Abbie Chatfield, will be a no-show too. She stunned last year in a black number, posing with Tony Armstrong, and many had hoped Abbie would turn up this year with her boyfriend, DJ Adam Hyde.

But alas, there was no Abbie in sight.

"I'm not going. I don't want to work for free, too much faff. It's so much faff!" she told Yahoo Lifestyle. "Adam gets home from his shows at five o'clock, so I'll be getting him from the airport and probably having dinner at home and we'll go to the movies or something."

The reality star giving the TV Week Logie Awards a miss could have something to do with her show Fboy Island missing out on a nomination.

When the new season premiered, a fan joked that Abbie was dressed as a Logie in a gorgeous bronze dress. In response, Abbie posted on an Instagram Story "If only we were nominated for anything! Robbed!' the 29-year-old wrote. Oop!

Abbie Chatfield and Dave Hughes at the 63rd TV WEEK Logie Awards in 2023. Image: Getty.