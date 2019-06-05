Who are The Logies 2019 nominees? Waleed Aly might be the most popular man on television.

Move aside Grant Denyer, the nominees for the Gold Logie 2019 have been announced.

The Project host Waleed Aly has once more been nominated for the Gold Logie, alongside Amanda Keller (The Living Room) and Tom Gleeson (Hard Quiz), after the 40-year-old won the esteemed award in 2016.

Australian actors Rodger Corser (Underbelly) and Eve Morey (Neighbours), as well as Gardening Australia host Costa Georgiadis, and Sunrise weather presenter Sam Mac, have also been nominated for the esteemed Gold Logie.

The full list of Logies 2019 nominees were announced May 26, a month ahead of the June 30 event.

In 2018 the Logies were held on the Gold Coast, a huge move after being held in Melbourne for over thirty years. The event will return to the Gold Coast in 2019.

Here is the full list of nominations.

TV Week Gold Logie – Most Popular Personality on Australian TV.

Amanda Keller (The Living Room / Dancing With The Stars)

Costa Georgiadis (Gardening Australia)

Eve Morey (Neighbours)

Rodger Corser (Doctor Doctor)

Sam Mac (Sunrise)

Tom Gleeson (Hard Quiz)

Waleed Aly (The Project)

Most Popular Actor.

Aaron Pedersen (Mystery Road)

Guy Pearce (Jack Irish)

Luke McGregor (Rosehaven)

Ray Meagher (Home And Away)

Rodger Corser (Doctor Doctor)

Ryan Moloney (Neighbours)

Most Popular Actress.

Asher Keddie (The Cry)

Celia Pacquola (Rosehaven)

Deborah Mailman (Bite Club/Mystery Road)

Eve Morey (Neighbours)

Jenna Coleman (The Cry)

Marta Dusseldorp (A Place To Call Home/Jack Irish)

Most Popular Presenter.

Amanda Keller (The Living Room / Dancing With The Stars)

Carrie Bickmore (The Project)

Costa Georgiadis (Gardening Australia)

Julia Morris (Blind Date / I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! / Chris & Julia’s Sunday Night Takeaway)

Tom Gleeson (Hard Quiz)

Waleed Aly (The Project)

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent.

Amanda Keller (The Living Room / Dancing With The Stars)

Carrie Bickmore (The Project)

Costa Georgiadis (Gardening Australia)

Julia Morris (Blind Date / I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! / Chris & Julia’s Sunday Night Takeaway)

Tom Gleeson (Hard Quiz)

Waleed Aly (The Project)

Most Popular Drama Program.

Doctor Doctor

Home And Away

Mystery Road

Neighbours

The Cry

Wentworth

Most Popular Entertainment Program.

Anh’s Brush With Fame

Dancing With The Stars

Gogglebox Australia

Gruen

Hard Quiz

The Voice Australia

Most Popular Comedy Program.

Have You Been Paying Attention?

Hughesy, We Have A Problem

Rosehaven

Russell Coight’s All Aussie Adventures

Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell

True Story With Hamish & Andy

Most Popular Reality Program.

Australian Survivor

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Married At First Sight

MasterChef Australia

My Kitchen Rules

The Block

Most Popular Lifestyle Program.

Back In Time For Dinner

Better Homes And Gardens

Gardening Australia

Selling Houses Australia

The Living Room

Travel Guides

Most Outstanding Drama Series.

Doctor Doctor

Mystery Road

Neighbours

Secret City: Under the Eagle

Wentworth

Most Outstanding Miniseries or Telemovie.

Bloom

Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted To You

On The Ropes

Pine Gap

The Cry

Most Outstanding Actor.

Aaron Pedersen (Detective Jay Swan, Mystery Road)

Bryan Brown (Ray Reed, Bloom)

Jay Ryan (Sean ‘Speedo’ Collins, Fighting Season)

Robbie Magasiva (Will Jackson, Wentworth)

Scott Ryan (Ray Shoesmith, Mr Inbetween)

Most Outstanding Actress.

Danielle Cormack (Karen Koutoufides, Secret City: Under the Eagle)

Jenna Coleman (Joanna, The Cry)

Judy Davis (Emma James, Mystery Road)

Leah Purcell (Rita Connors, Wentworth)

Nicole Chamoun (Amirah Al-Amir, On The Ropes)

Most Outstanding Supporting Actor.

Bernard Curry (Jake Stewart, Wentworth)

Ewen Leslie (Ted Nordenfelt, Fighting Season)

Frankie J Holden (Roy Briggs, A Place to Call Home)

Ian Meadows (Corey Baxter, Dead Lucky)

Wayne Blair (Larry Dime, Mystery Road)

Most Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Asher Keddie (Alexandra, The Cry)

Celia Ireland (Liz Birdsworth, Wentworth)

Jacki Weaver (Gwen Reed, Bloom)

Keisha Castle-Hughes (Jess, On The Ropes)

Susie Porter (The Muse, The Second)

Most Outstanding Children’s Program.

Bluey

Grace Beside Me

Mustangs FC

Teenage Boss

The Bureau Of Magical Things

Most Outstanding Sports Coverage.

Australia Vs India; Second Test In Perth

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games

Invictus Games Sydney 2018

Supercars Championship: Bathurst

The 2018 FIFA World Cup

Most Outstanding Reality Program.

Australian Survivor: Champions Vs Contenders

House Rules

Married At First Sight

MasterChef Australia

The Block

Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report.

“James Comey Interview”

“Leadership Spill”

“Out Of The Dark”

“Townsville Flood Disaster”

“Who Cares?”

Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program.

Employable Me

Exposed: The Case Of Keli Lane

Ron Iddles: The Good Cop

Taboo

The Pacific – In The Wake Of Captain Cook With Sam Neil

The 61st TV WEEK Logie Awards will take place on June 30 at The Star on the Gold Coast, Queensland.

Voting for the “most popular” awards will open June 24 and close June 30 around 7:30pm AEST. All awards for the “most outstanding” will be determined by a panel of TV industry experts.

Let the games begin.

You can watch all the action from the red-carpet and awards-show celebrations will be telecast on the Nine Network and 9Now on June 30.