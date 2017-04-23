Here's your first look at the hair and makeup looks from the 2017 Logies.

Bread and butter, cheese and wine, Ben and Jerry’s – some things are just better in pairs.

The exact same goes for the red carpet. Fancy gowns are nice and all, but it’s the hair and makeup that completes the package.

Just ask anyone currently getting ready for the Logies, TV’s night of nights this evening.

Here we go… Counting down the hours till tonight’s Logies.. thank heavens @melindawainmakeup is here to make me look pretty while I just sip away on my watered down OJ to feel special! #logies2017 #grantforgold2017 #thechezzidiaries #makeuptime A post shared by ｃｈｅｚｚｉｄｅｎｙｅｒ (@chezzidenyer) on Apr 22, 2017 at 7:59pm PDT

While the reveal of all the fabulous frocks is still a few hours away, many Aussie celebrities have already given us a peek at their final beauty looks. And they’re bloody great.

From dewy, beautiful skin that would give a baby a run for its money to hair so perfectly voluminous it deserves its own Gold Logie, here are the best beauty looks from the 59th Logies as they come.

Keep checking back as we will update with more celebrity photos as they become available.

Best hair and beauty looks from the 2017 Logies