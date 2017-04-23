beauty

Here's your first look at the hair and makeup looks from the 2017 Logies.

Bread and butter, cheese and wine, Ben and Jerry’s – some things are just better in pairs.

The exact same goes for the red carpet. Fancy gowns are nice and all, but it’s the hair and makeup that completes the package.

Just ask anyone currently getting ready for the Logies, TV’s night of nights this evening.

While the reveal of all the fabulous frocks is still a few hours away, many Aussie celebrities have already given us a peek at their final beauty looks. And they’re bloody great.

From dewy, beautiful skin that would give a baby a run for its money to hair so perfectly voluminous it deserves its own Gold Logie, here are the best beauty looks from the 59th Logies as they come.

Keep checking back as we will update with more celebrity photos as they become available.

Best hair and beauty looks from the 2017 Logies

Bec-Judd-Logies-2017-beauty
Bec Judd
Cheryl-Denyer-Logies-2017-beauty
Cheryl Denyer
Kylie-Gillies-2017-logies-beauty
Kylie Gillies
Olympia Valance
Olympia Valance
Anna-Heinrich-logies-2017-beauty
Anna Heinrich
Rebecca-Harding-2017-Logies-beauty
Rebecca Harding
Lee Elliott
Lee Elliott
Sylvia-Jeffreys-2017-Logies
Sylvia-Jeffreys-2017-LogiesImage: Instagram
ksenja-logies-2017-beauty
Ksenija LukichHair and Makeup: Chantelle Baker and Marie Uva
