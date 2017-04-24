This is what the grown up women wore to the Logies last night.

Take a look at most red carpet coverage and it’s easy to assume that it’s purely the domain of the young.

The Logies last night gave us definitive proof otherwise.

Lisa Wilkinson, Kerri-Anne Kennerley, Virginia Trioli, Claudia Karvan… just a few of many women we couldn’t get enough of.

They may not have all walked the red carpet but they brought serious style to TV’s “night of nights”.

Oh, and they all just happen to be the other side of 40.

Invisible women? Far from it.

Forget boring black - there was colour, there was tulle, there were sparkles and above all, a total disdain for any style 'rules' often imposed on women when they reach "a certain age".

Boy, did the anarchy look good.

While there was a diversity of trends, there was one particular style that dominated - sleeves. But we're not talking dowdy, frumpy or anything designed to hide (although they can do that too if you're so inclined).

In fact, if anything it was about standing out for all the right reasons.

Think bedazzled sleeves a la Lisa Wilkinson, Debra Lawrance's chic shawls, dramatic capes inspired by Sonia Kruger and Kylie Gillie's fancy off-the shoulder designs with delicate sheer sleeves - a great way to expose a little bit of skin without baring all.