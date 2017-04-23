celebrity

Logies 2017: All of the fabulous behind-the-scenes shots of our favourite celebs.

Tell us. What’s the only thing just as good – if not better – than a red carpet brimming with Australia’s most famous faces?

Aha! Correct. The shots from behind-the-scenes, giving us unparalleled insight into what goes on to get our TV stars ready for the Logies red carpet.

Yes, the awards are wonderful and glorious, but what we’re really about is the gowns. More specifically all the work it takes to get into said gowns. Notable mentions go to the fake tans, the make-up and the perfectly styled hair that all come together in a whirl of red carpet brilliance.

And so, with the 59th annual Logies upon us, we’ve decided to compile some of our favourite behind-the-scenes insight. But at the end of the day, we know you’re all infinitely curious.

Keep checking back as we will update with more celebrity photos as they become available. 

You can click through the gallery below to see more behind the scenes pics of our favourite stars getting ready…

2017 Logies: The behind the scenes action.

Rebecca Harding.
Anna Heinrich.
Jess Rowe.
Georgia Love.
Bec Judd.
Zoe Foster Blake's shoes.
Scherri-Lee Biggs.
Rebecca Harding.
Chrissie Swan.
Alex Nation.
Olympia Valance.
Scherri-Lee Biggs.
Georgia Love.
Anna Heinrich.
Lauren Phillips.
Rebecca Harding.
Rebecca Maddern.
Bec Judd.
Bec Judd.
becjudddddd
Anna Heinrich.
Deborah Knight.
