Balloon. Cargo. Pants. The name is telling you everything you need to know.

Retailing for around $3000, you too can look like you raided an army supply store for the cost of a secondhand car!

After debuting on the runway at buzzy brand Loewe's Fall 2024 show in March, the pants have somehow bluffed their way to must-have status. They obviously lied about their work experience or had a parent call in a favour, because nothing else could explain their promotion.

At Loewe's recent spring runway show in Milan, brand ambassador Daniel Craig wore The Pants while sitting front row with wife Rachel Weisz and honestly, Daniel, everyone would prefer you stick to those tiny James Bond swim trunks.

The Pants also wore actor Rachel Brosnahan, who managed to make them look marginally less puffy by angling her body to the side.

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz, Rachel Brosnahan, and Ayo Edebiri are fans of Loewe. Images: Getty.