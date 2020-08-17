Oh. Apparently Locky was actually the "Plan C Bachelor", and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "Locky wasn’t their first choice." Apparently Locky was actually the "Plan C Bachelor".

Locky Gilbert is the man handing out roses on this season of The Bachelor.

But apparently the former Australian Survivor star wasn't Channel 10's first choice. In fact, according to the So Dramatic! podcast, he was actually... third.

"Locky has actually one-upped [Plan B Bachelorettes Elly and Becky Miles] because it turns out he is our Plan C Bachelor," host Megan Pustetto said.

"I am told from a very reliable Channel 10 source that Locky wasn’t their first choice. In fact, he wasn’t even their second choice, he was their third choice – aka their last resort because they had no one else and he was basically chucked into the role at the 11th hour."

According to the source, it was a struggle to try to find someone to fill the role.

"They had a number of hiccups and the first two contestants that were chosen both pulled out at the last minute," she added.

Just last week, Sharna Burgess announced she was also offered the role of The Bachelorette but decided to turn it down. Elly Miles and her sister Becky have now landed the gig.

"It didn’t feel like it lined up right, but who’s to say that that next year it won’t? If I’m still 36 and single next year, I’ll be calling The Bachelor like, 'Okay, let’s do this! I need some help,'" she told the Big Demi Energy podcast.

The Bachelor continues Wednesday at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. In this episode, Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik chat about all the findings from Media Diversity Australia's TV news report. Post continues below.