Locky wanted to send Bella home after all that Irena drama, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Locky wanted to send Bella home after all that Irena drama, but a secret clause stopped him.

Uh oh, we have more Bachelor gossip for you.

During the latest episode of the So Dramatic! podcast, host Megan Pustetto shared some news about front-runner Bella Varelis. And how apparently, Locky Gilbert wanted to send her home weeks ago.

However, a contractual clause stopped him.

"Bella was predetermined to make the final two from the very beginning," Megan began. "An insider has said that it was actually a clause written into her contract with Warner Bros. that her manager negotiated on her behalf."

She then explained that there was a clause that promised her the final two.

"Bella also had a clause in her contract that she would be guaranteed to make the top two.

"She was signed to an agent for acting and was supposed to move to LA this year but then it got postponed because The Bachelor offer came through from this agent. So they negotiated her contract for her," she continued.

"To make it worth while, they made sure she'd be in final two. She's only doing the show to promote herself and her career."

Megan also explained that after the whole Irena drama, he was ready to send her home.

"Locky had a stronger connection with Bec and he wanted to send her [Bella] home when she started carrying on about Irena but he had to make up with her," she added.

