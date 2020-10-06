1. WOAH, Locky just took a big old Instagram-shaped swipe at Bella.

It seems Locky Gilbert has taken a not-so-subtle swipe at ~certain~ Bachelor contestants who hang out at Bondi Beach; a known paparazzi hotspot.

On Tuesday, Locky shared a photo of his camping trip in the Hunter Valley with Irena Srbinovska on Instagram before responding to a comment made by a Daily Mail journalist.

"We have to have some secrets," Locky responded to the comment.

"We're not too keen on the whole Bondi vibe. Give us the mountains any day,'" he wrote alongside a laughing emoji.

While Locky didn't name names, it's no secret Bella Varelis and Bec Cvilikas live in an apartment in Bondi together and have been photographed out and about on the beach a few times.

It comes after the couple shared that their recent trip to Bondi wasn't as good as they'd expected it to be, in an Instagram video last week.

Very interesting...

2. Christine Quinn might be leaving Selling Sunset, and frankly we’re not ready to say goodbye.

Sorry Selling Sunset fans, it looks like Christine Quinn might be saying goodbye to the show.