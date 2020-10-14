Irena is reportedly ‘worried’ about moving to Perth with Locky, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Irena is reportedly ‘worried’ about moving to Perth with Locky.

Almost three weeks on from The Bachelor finale, Locky Gilbert and Irena Srbinovska have been keeping themselves busing with camping, hiking and even more hiking.

Now, the couple are currently getting ready to move to Perth together. But it seems Irena may have some concerns.

Speaking to The Wash, the 31-year-old said she's "too busy worrying" about her move to Western Australia to respond to the Instagram drama with Bella Varelis.

"I’m not applying for a blue tick on Instagram [laughs]! Locky had his before The Bachelor. I don’t know, I might get one in the future – but for now I’m focussed on us. I’m too busy worrying about us getting to WA, that’s my focus," she told the publication.

Not only does Irena need to pack up her life up and move from her home in Melbourne, her and Locky will also be required to quarantine in a hotel for two weeks once they get to Western Australia.

It sounds like they have a lot on their plate. But here's hoping the lovebirds can make it through.

