Locky and Irena just had a farewell dinner… with a bunch of his exes, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Locky and Irena just had a farewell dinner… with a bunch of his exes.

The Bachelor may be over but the group dates certainly aren't.

On Wednesday night, Locky Gilbert and Irena Srbinovska reunited with a couple of their fellow Bachie contestants for dinner and drinks.

The pair met up with Juliette Herrera and Bella Colwell (not to be mistaken with Bella Varelis) at the Coogee Pavilion before the couple leave for Western Australia.

"Best night with this crew. Can't believe I laughed so hard I choked on a hot chippie," Juliette wrote on her Instagram stories alongside a photo of the group.

"I miss you guys already," she added.

Image: Instagram @julietteherrera_

And this isn't the first time Locky has hung out with his current girlfriend and an ex.

The couple shared an Instagram photo of them out and about with Bella last week at Bondi Beach.

"Just your casual day out with the girls," Locky captured the post.