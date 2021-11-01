What We Spend: A Melbourne family of 5 share their $1,209.90 week.

What We Spend is Mamamia's look into the weekly expenses of Australian families. From groceries and school fees, to clothes and everyday essentials: here's a peek into what different families of all sizes are spending their money on, and the one major points-earning hack they recommend to reap the benefits – an Amex Platinum Edge Credit Card. This week, Joanna shares what her spend looked like. She's a mum of 3 girls (6, 3 and 11 months), and lives with her husband in bayside Melbourne.

Life is busy with three children, and not surprisingly: expensive.

And like anything, things can ramp up and slow down in waves, particularly our spending. Specifically, around things like entertainment, going to the movies, event tickets, cocktails with my girlfriends, or date nights with my husband at nice restaurants (becoming few and far in between with each little one added to the family!).

Funnily, a noteworthy category of spending I never quite realised before I had my own: children’s birthday parties. I feel like we go through periods of spending a fortune supporting our 6-year-old’s social life, which is incidentally better than mine.

It got me thinking, what does a week of expenses of ours actually look like? Of course it fluctuates week to week, month to month, but having an American Express® Platinum Edge Credit Card, I can easily keep track of what we, as a family of five, are spending.

So, here's a breakdown of our last 7 days.

Monday: $262

I always write a menu for our weekly dinners every Sunday, which eliminates the panic I feel when it’s late afternoon and the children start sniffing around the kitchen.

I’m not a natural chef, and cooking is something that always stresses me out. By writing my shopping list as I draw up the menu, I feel at least 80% more organised in life.

The grocery order got delivered on Monday morning. Getting deliveries has been something I started doing during Melbourne’s multitude of lockdowns, and it’s been a good way to stick to my list and not buy too many extras.

Despite my best efforts... it’s not my only grocery shop for the week.

At some stage later in the week, I inevitably forget things, or admit defeat and grab a cooked chicken and bread rolls when I can’t face cooking.

This big shop of groceries and essentials like nappies is always around the $250 mark. This time around, it’s $262, which means I earned myself a beautiful 786 points (3 points for each dollar spent at major supermarkets when I use my American Express® Platinum Edge Credit Card).

Off to a flying (expensive) start.

Tuesday: $16

Our 6-year-old was feeling restless, so we went for a walk to burn some energy in the afternoon.

I grabbed a coffee at our local café, along with babycinos and some croissants for the girls, spending $16 all up.