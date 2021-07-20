The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday July 21.

Victoria records 22 new infections, with seven-day lockdown extension expected to be confirmed this morning.

Victoria has recorded 22 new, locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and one case in hotel quarantine with authorities confirming all of the new infections are linked to current outbreaks.

Just nine were reported on Tuesday, 13 on Monday, 16 and Sunday and 19 on Friday - with the new figures showing a jump in numbers.

Reported yesterday: 22 new local cases and 1 new case acquired overseas (currently in HQ).

- 18,099 vaccine doses were administered

- 59,355 test results were received

The lockdown is expected to end next Tuesday at midnight – taking Victorians into 185 days of hard lockdown since the start of the pandemic.

Orange, NSW, sent into snap virus lockdown.

The central-west NSW town of Orange and its surrounds have woken to a snap seven-day lockdown after a COVID-positive delivery driver visited the area and infected another person.

The lockdown in the Orange, Blayney and Cabonne local government areas commenced on Tuesday and will last for seven days.

The delivery driver visited the Orange area and infected a man who works in Blayney and then attended multiple Orange venues.