NSW is opening up on Monday. But the new premier is no longer following health advice.

On Thursday, two days into his new job, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced some changes to the state's roadmap out of lockdown.

Monday October 11 was confirmed by his predecessor as the day the state would start to open back up. But after remarking on Wednesday that he would be "reviewing" some "issues" with the plan, Perrottet announced that a crisis cabinet meeting would be happening that night.

After the shock departure of Gladys Berejiklian on Friday, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard spent the weekend rejecting concerns the state’s COVID-19 response would see "drastic" changes under a new leader.

And yet here we are.

Watch: Perrottet being asked about Dr Chant's absence.



Video via ABC

As announced on Thursday, ten people instead of five can now gather indoors from Monday, and 30 instead of 20 people can be together outdoors.

One hundred people can now gather at a wedding and a funeral compared to just 50, and the reopening of indoor pools has been brought forward.

Once the state hits 80 percent in a couple of weeks, face masks will no longer be required in offices as previously planned, and nightclubs can reopen months ahead of schedule.

All school students will now go back to face-to-face learning on October 25, instead of the previously agreed upon staged approach.