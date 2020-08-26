The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday August 27.

Man shot dead by police in Queensland.

A man has been shot dead by police on a suburban street in Brisbane overnight after officers arrived just after midnight to the 27-year-old wielding a knife and acting aggressively.

Officers were called to Surround Street at Dakabin due to a violent disturbance between a man and a woman.

BREAKING: Police have shot a man dead, following a domestic violence incident in Dakabin. He was armed with knives and refused to negotiate, it’s understood he lunged at police. @9NewsQueensland @TheTodayShow pic.twitter.com/h02pYbdQ5H — Sophie Upcroft (@SophieUpcroft) August 26, 2020

After a failed negotiation and tasering, police were forced to open fire.

He received first aid for multiple gunshot wounds but died at the scene.

The Queensland Police Ethical Standards Command is now investigating.

100 people at "recurring" Melbourne protest.

Protesters have spilled onto suburban streets in Melbourne's outer southeast to rebel against the city's strict COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Vision circulating online shows more than 100 people walking through the streets of Dandenong on Wednesday afternoon, with at least a dozen officers monitoring activity in the area.