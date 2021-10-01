'Passive aggressive notes.' The 39 things we're sick of right now.

EXCUSE US.

It's been a million weeks in lockdown for those of us in Sydney, and a million more for our Victorian friends, and we need to whinge.

Precisely none of us are okay.

IT'S NOT THOUGH.

Everyone's irritable and over it, and while we know we should be grateful that we can see the end of the tunnel, we still feel... really, really cranky.

So from the Mamamia team to you, we would like to open up the floor to a judgement-free zone.

We've had a lot of time to... ponder. And while we could make a list with all the serious, scary and disturbing things we're sick of right now, it's Friday. And we're tired. And that means it's time for pettiness.