HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: '2021 wasn't meant to be like this. So give yourself a f**king break.'

Mate. It's alright.

No one is okay.

No one's living their best life.

Watch: Things you never say in 2021. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

No one's attitude is can-do. No one's heart is in it.

No one's house is tidy. No one's kitchen is clean.

No one's at the very top of their work game. Kicking goals. Smashing it.

No one's sleeping like a baby (least of all, babies).

No one’s kids are thriving. Being polite and considerate, good little members of society.

No one's toddlers are putting their tantrums in their back pockets for an easier day.

No one's spouse is enjoying all the extra together-time.

No one's feeling grateful for all that time we got to spend out in the world. Travelling, eating, dancing, playing. No one's saying, 'weren't we lucky'.

Maybe your kids are spending way too much time on screens (what do I mean, maybe?)

Maybe they don't yet understand why their world has shrunk so very quickly to include only you and your four walls.

Maybe your kids are eating "too much" treat food, maybe they're not eating at all.

Maybe they're lonely, maybe they're sinking further into addiction to their Likes and Follows.

Maybe they're spending too much time alone.

Maybe they're pushing the boundaries, breaking the rules.