“This lockdown is quite bleak and scary." How it feels to be living in Melbourne right now.

Angela* misses the power of human touch.

The 57-year-old widow lives in Melbourne, where residents are at the half-way mark of their six-week lockdown due to the coronavirus second wave.

Angela’s husband passed away just last year and she still weeps for him.

She has five grownup children who all live in different parts of Victoria, and who she wishes she could see everyday.

“I had been relying on them for emotional and moral support over the last year but now that’s all gone,” she explains to Mamamia.

“I do as much FaceTime calling as I can, but it’s not the same as having the human touch, which I know is the part that I’m really missing. You just want to touch someone or hug someone or give someone a kiss."

That’s it. The ache for human touch, to be back in the bosom of her family.

“I have two new grandchildren under 12 months and we are all missing out on spending that lovely time together which we are not ever going to get back.

“The loneliness and anxiety is a battle every single hour of every single day.”

Angela was one of the number of women who reached out to Mamamia about what the lockdown in Melbourne feels like, the second time round.

They all shared a common sentiment: things have changed. The days are colder and the hours feel longer.

“Last lockdown felt different,” says Sandy, a 29-year-old occupational therapist, who works in a major Melbourne hospital. “It felt like we were waiting for something to hit. It was exhausting but almost thrilling, what will come next, what do we need to prepare for.

“I thrive on a challenge and tasks and I found that the constant engagement in 'the plan' kept me sane and motivated.”