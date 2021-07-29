There are 5 lockdown symptoms you shouldn't ignore. Here's what to do about them.

This post deals with mental health and might be triggering for some readers.



You don't even have to look around the room to feel the effect of this latest pandemic fallout. It's brutal. The psychological, physical, and emotional strain is everywhere. And it's not only felt by people in lockdown.

There are those who are in states or regions where the long-term restrictions and border closures has affected every aspect of their lives. There's no more personal freedom. And seemingly no end in sight.

And with growing uncertainty, lockdown fatigue is very much a real thing people are dealing with right now.

People are mentally and physically exhausted.

According to a survey conducted by the Australian Bureau of Statistics in June this year, a fifth of Aussies are experiencing high levels of psychological distress during this period. It was found that the respondents also reported feeling nervous, fatigued, hopeless, restless and depressed.

The worst part? People aren't seeking medical help.

Dr Andrew Thompson, a registered doctor at InstantScripts said, "The pandemic has naturally deterred people from seeing a medical professional. In fact, those same ABS statistics reveal just 15 per cent of Aussies that experienced these symptoms sought professional help".

"We are in an abnormal situation where these symptoms will commonly arise. If these problems aren’t addressed however, it can lead to the emergence of more sinister issues, which can be more difficult to manage or resolve."