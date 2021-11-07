"Why I won't be shaming my lockdown body this time around."

This post discusses disordered eating and anxiety and it may be triggering for some readers.

Lockdown is well and truly over for those across NSW and Victoria.

But there is a feeling I can't quite shake, and it's reminiscent to exactly how I felt this time last year, as my city opened up again.

It's what I now know to be called: lockdown body shame.

We've been cooped up, confined to within just five kilometres of our home, with all other luxuries put on hold.

No dinners out with friends, no visiting loved ones who we've missed and thought about during these times, and nights out on the town? Don't even think about it.

However, for myself and those around me, as our world begins to reopen, and all that we have known for the past few months officially comes to an end - I've found myself nervous for the inevitable.

Those long-dreamed about weekends away with my mates have become a reality in record-breaking speed.

Family plans to visit and the nights out - dancing my youth away - are all on the precipice.

The conversations I knew were coming...

When chatting with friends, we found ourselves discussing our "lockdown bodies".

Shame, guilt and the determination to "fix" what we thought to be broken were unfortunately dominating the chat.

"I gained eight kilos during this lockdown, I can't believe it!" one friend shouted at me over the sound of Dua Lipa in the club.

Of course, I couldn't tell.

Another friend had told me he was on the "shredding" diet and was impossibly determined to get rid of whatever weight he had gained, after being away from the gym for three months.