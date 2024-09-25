The conversation around Lizzo and Florence Pugh is dangerous yet necessary.

There are a legion of uncomfortable things I would rather do than talk about women's bodies.

Raw dogging a flight without the blissful comfort of watching Crazy Rich Asians quickly comes to mind.

Being stuck next to someone at a dinner party who describes a dream they can't quite remember in vivid detail runs a close second.

Hell, I'd even take the sweet sting of applying fake tan to a freshly shaven leg because I managed my time poorly over a conversation that centres on women's bodies.

Unfortunately, we have yet to reach a place in time where a woman's body does not define how she is treated, so ignoring the conversation is much like trying to find sense in Donald Trump's ramblings. It's frustrating, and ultimately pointless.

Recently, two famous women's bodies made headlines for different reasons, and not by their own design.

Lizzo, who has long been sharing exercise and movement videos on her Instagram account, shared a screenshot of a comment left by a fan who questioned what was really responsible for her changing body — and if it was linked to the use of a weight loss drug.

It's a theme that has dominated the comments section of the Grammy winner's social accounts for months. In this instance, Lizzo shared a video of herself mouthing the TikTok sound "it's like a reward," along with a caption that read: "When you finally get Ozempic allegations after five months of weight training and calorie deficit."

Days before, the musician had posted two different videos of her body on Instagram that highlighted her changing body, accompanied by a caption that read: "FINE BOTH WAYS".