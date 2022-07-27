'I’ve had long COVID for over two years. Here are 11 things I need you to know.'

It might seem like COVID has suddenly decided to pop back into our lives and shake things up once again. Rising cases. New vaccinations. But for many people - COVID never left. In fact, it's changed their lives.

Take Rebecca Rose, for example. She first contracted COVID back in 2020 - and she's suffered from debilitating symptoms ever since.

A first-wave long hauler, her condition has been described by researchers as that of a 'traumatic brain injury' - akin to what doctors would see in car crashes.

She has cognitive damage. Crippling fatigue. Heart issues. Breathing problems. Her hormone levels are now "pre-menopausal".

Rebecca can't work. She can't drive. She can't live independently.

"The 'pandemic fatigue' is understandable, but ultimately it always affects (and potentially kills) the disabled and chronically sick community," she tells Mamamia.

"I'm bedridden and housebound and generally only leave the house for medical reasons. Still, I am worried about going out because I don't want to catch COVID again, get worse or develop dangerous new complications."

"This fear has heightened since the mask mandates have gone, and the numbers are spiking to levels we haven't seen in Australia."

"Governments - and society at large - have seemingly given up on caring about COVID, aka the thing that's made me so unwell… let alone warn or mention the risk of long COVID in any meaningful way."

Because the fact is, there's still so much we don't know about long COVID. And it's terrifying.

While research is underway, there is currently no cure or treatment for the condition.

In fact, medical professionals say they're not sure if any of these symptoms are actually reversible – there are some patients who have returned to normal but equally there are some who have deteriorated.