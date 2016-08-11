How Sarah Christian turned her battle with alopecia into a successful business.

We live in a culture obsessed with hair and everywhere we look we see a TV commercial, billboard, supermodel or social media superstar showing off their luscious, long silky locks. Can you imagine what it would be like to suffer from having no hair, in a world that defines people by their hair?

This reality is very real, and affects more Australians than you know, with one in four suffering from some form of hair loss.

For me, this reality was all too real and one morning at the tender age of just nine, I woke up to my worst nightmare. What was happening to me? My once thick long brown hair was falling out everywhere, my pillow was covered and handful after handful of hair would come out in the shower. My brush was overflowing with hair.

It’s both scary and confusing at the same time, because you have no idea what is going on, where is my hair going? Why me?

It was not long after that I was diagnosed with Alopecia, a rare auto­immune condition which causes sudden hair loss and just like that, you automatically feel stripped of your femininity, sexuality and beauty.