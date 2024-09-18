'I just went from city living to being 6 hours from the nearest town. Here's what I've learned.'

Earlier this year my partner and I made a, well, kind of chaotic decision – we moved to remote outback Australia. When I say "remote", I mean remote. We live in a tiny community called Lajamanu that's six (!) hours from the nearest town, let alone a big city.

That nearby town – in NT terms, six hours is like saying "nearby" – is Katherine, and even though it's a major Northern Territory hub, it's got one Woolworths, a small Kmart and a handful of other shops for groceries and household needs.

So essentially, we went from big-city Sydney life where we could run down the road to grab some milk if we ran out, to a place where long-life milk is the standard.

It's honestly been a great (if, at times, frustrating) experience. I've learned to meal prep like I never have before. I can bulk shop better than a doomsday prepper. I never run out of anything because I know that to get my favourite moisturiser, it involves waiting three weeks for the postie to arrive.

A lot of these skills will transfer really nicely back to city life when we eventually return to the Big Smoke. So I thought I'd share a bunch with you.

