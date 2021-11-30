Just 6 of the best live experiences coming to Perth in summer.

There's nowhere like Perth in summer.

Sunshine. Beautiful beaches. A welcome afternoon breeze.

And this year, the lineup of live events is particularly exceptional.

In a city where the great outdoors serves as the perfect backdrop, summer is bringing with it festivals, musicals, cinema, the opera, and concerts with the biggest names in music.

Here are just 6 of the best live experiences coming to Perth this summer.

Carmen at WACA Ground

Presented by the West Australian Opera, Carmen – the iconic opera composed by Georges Bizet – is coming to the WACA Ground in Perth for a one-of-a-kind evening under the stars.

Well known as one of opera's greatest stories, Carmen tells the tale of a bold, working class woman who finds herself in a love triangle, and explores the betrayals, celebrations and tragedies that follow.

Image: Supplied.

In association with Perth Festival, Carmen features over 150 singers and musicians. Australia's finest voices are on display, including talent from the West Australian Opera Chorus, the WAO Children's Chorus and the searing talent of the West Australian Symphony Orchestra.

It's an unforgettable event for friends and family to enjoy, and suits opera lovers and novices alike.

Carmen comes to WACA Ground at 7:30pm on 25 and 26 February, 2022, with tickets on sale at Ticketek.