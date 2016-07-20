Little girls modelled tiny 'Hot as Hell' bikinis on the runway and people are fuming.

A swimwear label has been accused of sexualising children for having young models walk the runway in tiny bikinis at a major fashion event.

The brand, Hot as Hell, sent social media into a tailspin when it had primary school-aged girls on the catwalk to debut their new children’s range at Miami Swim Week in Florida, USA.

The collection dubbed Hot as Halo included one and two piece swimwear.

Images were shared to the company’s Instagram page and while many commenters were positive, others were furious to see little girls modelling the bathers.

One stunned user wrote: “Kids are never too young to be taught that their only worth is their physical appearance. This is seriously awful.”

Another said: “I would be so sad to see my nieces like that. Please let children be children and don’t invite them to walk down the runway. This is sexualization of children. “Hot” shouldn’t be in a context with children’s looks and you can not justify it by adding “Halo”. You do have a choice, please let it be to protect children.”

Some hit out at the parents’ “ridiculous decision” to permit their daughters to model, and one now-deleted comment likened it to “child abuse”. Click through the images below to see snaps from the fashion show.