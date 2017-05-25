Lisa Wilkinson has addressed rumours that Karl Stefanovic is paid a lot more than her.

Last night, on ABCs The Weekly with Charlie Pickering, Lisa Wilkinson addressed rumours that her Today Show co-host, Karl Stefanovic, is paid substantially more than her.

Wilkinson appeared on the program to celebrate 10 years on Channel Nine’s Today, where she has interviewed six different Australian Prime Ministers, the family from the Sound of Music, and even Melania Trump.

Halfway through the interview, Pickering asked, “I’d like to talk about an issue that I’m sure is close to your heart. I’d like to talk about the gender pay gap on your show. Because it’s been widely reported that Karl is paid significantly more than you as a host on The Today Show, why do you think that is?”

Wilkinson took a deep breath and responded, “And you believe everything you read?”