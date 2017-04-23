Lisa Wilkinson's Logies before-and-after is the reality check we all needed.

Lisa Wilkinson is looking decidedly glamorous on the Logies red carpet in a sparkly off-the-shoulders number, but just a few hours ago the Today host was wearing a denim button-up.

The 57-year-old shared a makeup-free snap before the Channel 9 makeup, hair and fashion stylists had at her and – while she looks beautiful in both pictures – the team’s skills are on point.

Here’s how she was looking just two hours ago (pretty much like it was a regular Sunday):

BEFORE today’s battalion of brilliant @channel9 makeup and hair and fashion stylists started on me! #Logies #tvweeklogies #nomakeup A post shared by Lisa Wilkinson (@lisa_wilkinson) on Apr 22, 2017 at 10:19pm PDT

And… drum roll please…. he’s how she headed to Aussie TV’s night of nights: