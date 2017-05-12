And for those of you who, like me, were born after the first wave of Feminism, that last statement — “being failed by their own biology” — is probably anathema. We were told we could be anything and “could have it all” – the career, the family, the husband, the house. But sadly, our biology hasn’t caught up with Feminism.

Whether we like it or not, our fertility rapidly declines in our mid thirties and beyond. A 26-year-old woman, having regular unprotected sex has a 95% chance of falling pregnant within a year. By the time that woman reaches 41, she has a 10-12% chance of conceiving naturally and by 45 the chance of natural conception is down to 1%.

Further, by the time a woman is in her 40s, 90% of all remaining eggs are chromosomally abnormal. Even worse, our belief that IVF can provide an immediate panacea to age related fertility issues leads us into dangerous complacency when it comes to family planning. More on this later.

And that is the situation one of my dearest friends, Helen*, found herself in. A career woman who ran her own successful business with offices in multiple countries, Helen finally met her Mr Right, Tom*, at age 39.

Before Tom, Helen had a couple of deadsh*t boyfriends, including a divorced father of two who promised he’d give her the baby she desperately wanted but failed to mention the vasectomy that he’d had five years prior.

So when Helen met Tom, time was of the essence. A year before they married, Helen and Tom were trying in earnest for a child. Not long after the honeymoon, and still missing those two precious tell tale lines on a pregnancy test kit, they approached a leading Australian IVF clinic.

Helen was overjoyed when after the first egg retrieval they had eight little opportunities for their much desired baby.

I went with Helen to numerous six week scans, only to find her rapidly diminishing egg supply hadn’t taken.

Helen was told her eggs “weren’t viable” in a way that seemed both clinical and cruel. The previously mentioned IVF panacea was no panacea at all, the very best technology could not right the issues associated with the age of Helen’s eggs. No matter how hard we wished, we could not stop time.

Seeing me with my little Harry caused Helen much angst. She’d get frustrated that I “always had the baby in tow” every time we caught up.

We saw less and less of each other, I felt guilty for having being so fortunate. She felt anger for exactly the same reason.

The final straw was when Helen failed to turn up to Harry’s 1st birthday. When I phoned her the following day to enquire about her whereabouts she said “I didn’t need you and your smarmy mates rubbing their babies in my face”.