Lisa McCune lives with her 3 teenage kids and their father. She's 'happily single'.

Before their new police drama Blue Heelers hit the telly in 1994, Channel Seven executives told anyone who’d listen they’d found Australia’s next big star.

That star was, and is, Lisa McCune.

More than 25 years on from taking on the role that made her Australia’s sweetheart, the 49-year-old actress has conquered the small screen and the stage. She’s also the latest celebrity to share she’s living with her husband in isolation, even though they separated around eight years ago.

Like exes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, and Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber, McCune and Tim Disney have spent isolation living in the same house with their kids.

The former couple who met on the set of Blue Heelers co-parent their three teenagers: 18-year-old Archer, 16-year-old Oliver and 14-year-old Remy. Their youngest is even passing the time at home by watching the 90s TV drama that made her mum famous.

A new interview with Australian Women’s Weekly has given us a small glimpse inside the very private personal life of a high-profile woman who used to be an open book. Not since her life was splashed across tabloid mag covers in 2012 has McCune spoken about what home looks like for her. She doesn’t have Instagram, and you won’t see her in any family TikTok videos.

Here’s what we know about how Lisa McCune and Tim Disney are co-parenting their kids under the same roof.

Lisa McCune on Blue Heelers with husband Tim Disney.