Content warning: This story mentions domestic violence and may be distressing to some readers.

Lisa Fenwick is the 10th woman to be allegedly murdered in Australia this year.

The 59-year-old was found with multiple stab wounds in a unit block in Mascot, in the city's inner-south, shortly after 6pm on Easter Sunday.

Police were called to the apartment on the 10th floor of the unit block after responding to reports of a domestic-related incident.

Her partner of 13 years, Anthony Eriksen, was arrested and taken to Mascot Police Station, where he was charged with murder, 9News reports.

The 61-year-old appeared via video link at Parramatta Bail Court on Monday where he not apply for bail. He is next due before court on April 20.

Lisa has been remembered as a "funny", "smart" and "gentle" person.

"She was very shy but she never had a bad word to say about anything," a former neighbour and friend, Jeremy Maspero, told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"She’d just make me laugh and [was] just someone that you’re happy being around. Sort of cool, calm, collected – you know she listened."

Others have paid tribute to the 59-year-old in a Facebook post shared by journalist and femicide researcher Sherele Moody.



"Incredibly sad and shocking. I went to school with Lisa and lived around the corner from her for a couple of years, so hung out with her a bit. She was a very gentle soul. Not a bad bone in her body. Hope she rests in peace..." one person wrote.

"Lisa was a kind beautiful softly spoken lady," wrote another.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

- With AAP.

Feature Image: [email protected]