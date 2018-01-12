Lindy Klim on what a fourth baby at 40 taught her about 'bouncing back'.

Lindy Klim is standing in her bathroom, her back straight, a white robe falling from her shoulders. She is clad in an orange bra, her face is free of make up and the faintest line travels up her belly. She’s not wearing much, but don’t mistake this for an exercise in vanity. In this image, her tummy is key: The place where her baby just grew.

The 40-year-old’s phone is in her hand, the camera pointed towards the mirror. She snaps a photo, uploads it to Instagram.

“Slowly but surely…. I’m in no rush! Appreciating what my body does for me and has given me, not just what it looks like. Loving myself sick,” she wrote alongside it.

The glow of an online community impressed with a piece of content (for once…) comes in thick and fast. A truly beautiful role model inside and out, some said. A powerful message, said others.

“I was a little bit nervous about it to begin with,” Klim tells Mamamia about taking the image and making it public.

“For me, personally, it’s my fourth child, and it’s really important for me to appreciate myself and my body for what it has been able to do – especially being able to have a baby at 40. I am very grateful for that.”