Where Lindy Chamberlain's kids are now, 40 years on from Azaria's disappearance.

It's been 40 years since Australia first learned Lindy Chamberlain's name.

In 1980, Lindy and her husband Michael took their three children on a camping trip to Uluru.

As their nine-week-old baby Azaria slept in a tent alongside her older brother Reagan, a dingo entered the tent and took her.

While Lindy was adamant that a dingo had taken her little girl, she was sentenced to life behind bars in 1982 and wrongfully convicted of Azaria's murder, while eight months pregnant with her fourth child.

New evidence eventually came to light in 1986 that led to her release from prison and in 1987. Over the next few decades, there were four inquests and a government inquiry into Azaria Chamberlain's death. It wasn't until 2012 that Lindy was finally exonerated from the crime.

Now, four decades on, her story is currently being told in Channel 10's new documentary, Lindy Chamberlain: The True Story.

Video via Channel 10.

After Azaria's disappearance, Lindy and Michael divorced in 1991 before his death in 2017. Their three children, Aidan, Reagan and Kahlia, have mostly remained out of the spotlight.

Here's what her children are doing now.

Aidan Chamberlain

Aidan was just six years old when his little sister disappeared.

That night, he spoke to one of the witnesses, Judy West, Lindy recalls in Lindy Chamberlain: The True Story.

"The dingo’s got our baby in its tummy," he told Judy.

Since then, Azaria's death continued to take a toll on Aidan, who is now 47.

"For years, we didn’t know that he blamed himself for not zipping up the tent. He didn’t realise the zip was broken," Lindy says in the documentary, "But it would have made no difference, they were smart enough to get in".