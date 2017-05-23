Lindt siege victim Katrina Dawson's family criticises "outrageous" police decision.

The families of Lindt Cafe siege victims Tori Johnson and Katrina Dawson have criticised police and the DPP days before inquest findings into the attack.

In an interview with the ABC’s Four Corners, the families also questioned the influence of a psychiatrist, who had thought Man Haron Monis didn’t want to kill.

Police stormed the Martin Place cafe in the early hours of December 16, 2014 after Monis shot dead Mr Johnson 17 hours into the siege.

Monis, 50, was shot dead by police and Katrina Dawson was fatally wounded by at least seven police bullet fragments.

Katrina Dawson’s brother Angus Dawson said a decision that police would only enter the building if a hostage was seriously injured or killed was “staggering”, while Jane Dawson, his mother, called it “outrageous”.

“They shouldn’t wait for (the captives) to be impacted on in any way, they should be saving them from death or serious injury,” Ms Dawson said.

Mr Johnson’s mother says she can’t “forgive people” for the decision.