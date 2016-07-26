Lindsay Lohan speaks for the first time since accusing her fiancé of strangling her.

Just hours after a disturbing video surfaced of Lindsay Lohan and her fiancé Egor Tarabasov fighting in their London home, the actress has made a plea for privacy.

“I would appreciate if these speculations regarding my personal life would respectfully come to a halt,” she captioned an Instagram photo of a heart-shaped cloud.

Previously Lohan used the platform to accuse her 23-year-old partner of cheating on her with a “Russian hooker”, though that post has since been deleted.

Lohan with her fiancé Egor Tarabasov. Source: Instagram

In the video, filmed by a neighbour, the 30-year-old can be heard screaming "he almost killed me ... he just strangled me."

The police were reportedly called to the scene, but found the house empty when they arrived.

I would appreciate if these speculations regarding my personal life would respectfully come to a halt. Unfortunately, a private matter has become more public than I can control and I would be extremely grateful if my fiancé and myself could discuss our personal matters on our own. There are more important things going on in the world than our relationship. Please leave us be to solve our personal matters. A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jul 25, 2016 at 10:05am PDT

"Unfortunately, a private matter has become more public than I can control and I would be extremely grateful if my fiancé and myself could discuss our personal matters on our own," Lohan wrote in the post.

"There are more important things going on in the world than our relationship. Please leave us be to solve our personal matters."

Check out some of LiLo's latest Instagram snaps.

