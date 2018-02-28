Australian actor fired after making "crude" menstruation comment to his female co-star.

Australian performer Linden Furnell has been fired from his role in rock opera American Idiot over a comment he made to a female co-star which breached the theatre company’s zero tolerance to inappropriate behaviour.

The shake & stir theatre company released a statement on Tuesday confirming Furnell’s dismissal from his role as Johnny before the show’s opening in Melbourne this week.

“Mr Furnell’s dismissal was a consequence of breaching the company’s ‘Statement of Zero Tolerance to Inappropriate Behaviour’ previously communicated to him and all other company members by company management,” the company said.

The company released the statement hours after Furnell wrote a Facebook post explaining his alleged behaviour.

While he accepted his wrongdoing, Furnell wasn't happy at not being given a chance to explain himself.

"I wasn't asked to explain, give my account, dispute it or attempt resolution," he wrote.

"The producers had a knee jerk reaction, probably as a form of damage control/prevention and I found myself fired without so much as a conversation."

The performer acknowledged he made his colleague uncomfortable with a comment while the pair were on stage in the background of a scene.

