“I believe they are telling the truth.” Linda Evangelista on her ex-husband’s alleged crimes.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Linda Evangelista was one of the most recognisable people in the world. The Canadian model was a muse for fashion luminaries including Versace and Largerfeld.

But Evangelista was also married to the man labelled 'the Harvey Weinstein of the fashion business,' a modelling agency businessman and French mogul called Gerald Marie.

At least 15 women have publicly claimed they were sexually assaulted by Marie while working as models in the last 40 years. The group is now calling on French lawmakers to abolish a law which determines how long victims of sexual assault have to report to the authorities.

With the fashion and modelling industry in the midst of their own #MeToo movement, we unpack the relationship between Evangelista and Marie, the accusations against him and what is being done now.

Watch: #Metoo founder Tarana Burke on what's possible. Post continues below.

Linda Evangelista and Gerald Marie’s relationship.

As Evangelista's star rose professionally in the early ‘90s, her personal life was anything but rosy.

Throughout the ‘90s, Evangelista was one of three supermodels dubbed the 'Holy Trinity' along with Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington.

But it was during this time that she was divorcing her husband of six years, French modelling-agency boss Gerald Marie.

At the age of 22, Evangelista met and married Marie, 15 years her senior, in 1987.

For a time at least, on the outside they were the ultimate power couple with a unique professional and personal partnership: one was the world’s most powerful agent and the other the world’s most glamorous supermodel.

Image: Getty. When asked on a Canadian television program in 1991 if she was jealous of the young women Marie worked with, Evangelista said: “All those great faces bring profits to his company which I get to help spend. Haha no, I’m not threatened, I achieved all I wanted to achieve.”