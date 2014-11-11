KATE: "Finally, a rom-com that tells the truth about love."

By KATE LEAVER

Lily Collins laughs when I tell her that she made me sob on a street corner in the dark by myself. The kind of perfect giggle only a 25-year-old British movie star (and daughter of Phil Collins) would have.

“Oh, yay. Thank you, thank you,” she says. “That’s so nice to hear!”

I laugh back. My normal-person chuckle. “You like making strangers cry, Lily?”

“Of course,” she says. “It means I’m doing my job!”

When Lily imagines people crying in her movies, she probably thinks it’s a delicate, salty trickle down their faces. But not me. Leaving an advanced session of her latest movie Love, Rosie was like trying to walk straight with a waterfall of tears and mascara gushing down my front.

Clearly, I accidentally left my heart unguarded, and this one beautiful rom-com got straight through.

You see, Love Rosie is actually one of the only romantic comedies ever (trust me, I’ve seen them all) that tells truth about how imperfect and infuriating love can be. In a messy, chaotic way – like it actually happens. Madness and bad decisions and missed kisses and pain and the fear that you may never find the right person.

That’s the fear I had lodged in my chest when I left the cinema, by the way. That all the beautiful chaos of true love might not happen for me.

It’s not often you get to confront the lead actress in the movie that made you cry. But when I did – and I asked Lily how she stays sane in Hollywood – I felt so much better.

Just like love, it was all about timing. My chat with this very famous young woman comforted me about the absence of a romantic lead in my own life at the moment. Because as famous and beautiful and successful as she is, Lily Collins relies on her friends to keep her sane.