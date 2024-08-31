'I'd grown up an Oasis fan.' Lily Allen was once Liam Gallagher's 'other woman'.

As news circulates that the infamous and combative Gallagher brothers are reuniting for an Oasis world tour, a cheeky pilot has spilled the tea on catching Liam Gallagher and Lily Allen having sex mid flight.

Allen wrote about the in-air fling in her 2018 autobiography, which took place back in 2009.

According to the pilot, who worked for Virgin Atlantic, cabin crew noticed the pair getting busy under the covers on a flight from London to Tokyo.

"Over an hour into the flight I was called out of the flight deck by a member of the cabin crew who said that Lily Allen was in bed with Liam Gallagher," the flight captain told MailOnline.

According to the unnamed pilot, there was plenty of movement under the first class duvet, and they "weren't reading bedtime stories to each other".

Watch: Lily Allen on cheating on her husband. Post continues below.



Video via The Project.

"A crew member initially tried to stop them, but they weren't listening which is why they called me. Then a few moments later, Lily got up, went back to her seat and got out an e-cigarette.

"One of the cabin crew asked me, 'Shall I stop her?' but I told her, 'She's just f**ked Liam Gallagher. Let her have a couple of puffs and she will pass out.'"