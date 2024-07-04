Lily Allen is selling foot pics online. But how much do 'footfluencers' really make?

Foot fetishes have always gotten a bit of a bad rep, but Lily Allen is unfazed by the haters. The British singer has embraced a new hustle, announcing her venture into OnlyFans to sell photos of her feet.

The idea arose after her feet received high ratings on the foot-ranking site WikiFeet, and while it's certainly not a career path for everyone, we have to respect the drive.

Watch: Lily Allen talks about her journey to becoming comfortable with her sexuality.



Video via YouTube.

From music to foot photography, Allen is a woman of many talents. To promote her new endeavour, she shared a link to her OnlyFans account on Instagram, featuring a fresh black pedicure photo covered with a heart sticker — she doesn't work for free.

Image: Instagram @lilyallen.