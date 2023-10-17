The parenting style experts say is "the best way to raise your kids".

Move over Tiger Mum, German Mum, Helicopter Mum, French Mum, Elephant Mum and every other style of mum.

We have good news. No matter what your parenting style, it is never too late to do better and the ‘experts’ are more than ready to tell us exactly where we have been going wrong and how to parent in the future.

It is called... drum roll please... Lighthouse Parenting.

What the?

Please explain.

What is Lighthouse Parenting?

Lighthouse Parenting is the label given to parents who act as “beacons of light on a stable shoreline from which they can safely navigate the world”. At least, that is the explanation given by founder Dr. Kenneth Ginsburg who has released a book called Raising Kids to Thrive.

Yes, yes, we DO want our kids to THRIVE (and clean their rooms and do as they are told and have good manners and eat their veggies and flush the toilet after they use it).

What the professionals are saying

Dr. Ginsburg told the ABC that Lighthouse Mums understand that "kids sometimes learn from failure". He urges us all to forget about extreme styles of parenting and instead step back and let our children grow, sort of like those parents who film their kids falling off things and send the clips into Funniest Home Videos, instead of putting the damn camera down and actually preventing their kids from falling. Subsequently, the child will learn not to climb onto the furniture/rock formations.