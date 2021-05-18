13 women share that time they peed a little in public.

Women are pretty amazing at talking and sharing life experiences when we need to debrief or feel understood.

Whether it's giggling about a first kiss, giving a tampon to a colleague who just got her period, comparing baby bumps in the doctor’s office, or crying over how hard new motherhood is: we share our lives with each other because it helps us to connect and feel seen.

Isn’t it funny though, that while we might be happy to share details about sore nipples, or the colour of baby’s poop with strangers at our new mother’s group, there are some details we skip over. You know, that we now pee a little when we laugh at a joke, or run for the bus.

Over 50% of women experience this unexpected peeing or light bladder leakage (LBL) as a result of pregnancy and childbirth.

Yep – that’s a lot of us. One in 2 women over 35 years actually pee a little bit when we run, laugh, bend, lift, sneeze or jump. Yet 0 in 2 of us talk about it.

We don’t need to put up with wet, uncomfortable undies, or stop doing the things we want to do (like jumping on the trampoline with our kids, not missing that bus, or simply having a good laugh).

For most women, it starts with a surprise pee that in most cases can be resolved with a quick change of undies and a pad. But in the case of pee versus period blood; not all pads are created equal.

The Poise Thin & Discreet range are specifically designed for 3-in-1 bladder protection, offering superior dryness, odour control and comfort; all of which a typical period pad cannot provide. Poise Thin & Discreet pads are not only comfortable, they’re also incredibly thin versus the standard range of Poise pads, and unbelievably dry versus ultrathin period pads allowing you to get on with your life without compromising on the fun stuff to avoid peeing.

Mamamia spoke candidly to 13 women about the time they peed a bit in public and how they managed to remain poised under pressure. Let's debrief.

1. Annie*, at the kids’ athletics carnival

"I’ve always been a fairly fit and active person.

"After my first pregnancy, I was faced with the reality that sprints, jumps or anything of the likes could not be done unless I had an empty bladder and some panty liner protection.

"It got better over time and I modified what I did and I eventually forgot about my bladder leakage.

"Until I was asked to run the Teacher-Student Relay at the schools’ athletics carnival.