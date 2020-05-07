What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Thursday May 7.

Mother’s Day relaxations announced for QLD.

Families of up to five people will be able to visit other Queensland homes just in time for Mother’s Day.

From Sunday, members of the same household will be able go to another as the number of active COVID-19 continues to drop and new diagnoses remain low in the state with just two new diagnoses overnight.

“There (are) a lot of mums out there who’d love to see one household in the morning and another in the afternoon and another in the evening. That could happen,” Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young said.

“But they can’t all go at the same time. Hugs are a no-go.”

NSW says the same won’t be happening in the country’s most populous state.

“Without wanting to be the bearer of bad news, can I say that whilst National Cabinet is considering easing some restrictions from Friday, I doubt very much that NSW will be in a position to implement anything before Mother’s Day,” said Premier Gladys Berejiklian this morning.

At the moment, two adults and their dependable children can visit another household.

Victoria is also not easing in time for Mother’s Day, with Premier Daniel Andrews reiterating that Victoria’s stage three restrictions would not change until the State of Emergency ended on Monday.

In South Australia and WA, social gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed.

