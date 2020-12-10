4 simple lifestyle changes to make if you’re trying to conceive.

You've jumped aboard the 'making a baby' train.

YAY. Or maybe 'GULP'. Because it can be a little bit scary making that commitment and figuring out how prepared you need to be (because let's face it, most of us are just winging it).

In the past we may have gotten all our information from friends, family members and an old copy of What To Expect When You're Expecting. Now, we’ve got access to a trillion different websites with a single tap of our iPhone screens. Eat this, don’t eat that. Make sure you’re exercising but don’t exercise TOO much. Take your pre-conception vitamins in the morning, not the evening, while hanging upside down in a Frangipani tree that’s in bloom.

OK, that last one might have been an exaggeration, but you wouldn’t be the first mama-to-be who’s almost had a breakdown in the cheese aisle of the supermarket, trying to work out whether blue cheese is ‘allowed’ when you’re trying to make a baby.

We’ve cut through the noise to share four simple lifestyle changes you can make right now, if conceiving is in your future and there’s no tree-climbing required.

Note: Everyone is different, so always visit your healthcare professional to understand any health conditions or risk factors at play. It's not a one-size-fits-all thing, but the following tips are highly recommended.

1. Limit the amount of coffee you drink.

Don’t panic, you don’t have to give up the good stuff altogether. While the impact of caffeine on your baby making parts isn’t a hugely researched topic, there has been some evidence that excessive consumption may make it harder to fall pregnant.

What should you do? Keep an eye on your intake. According to the Australian Government guidelines, the recommended daily intake of caffeine if you’re trying to conceive or are pregnant is around 200mg, or approximately two cups of instant coffee, though the amount of caffeine in drinks can vary greatly.

It’s a good idea to Google your favourite drink to get an idea of how much caffeine it may contain and factor that into your diet. And remember, coffee isn’t the only drink with caffeine in it. Tea (black and green), energy drinks, some soft drinks and even chocolate can all contain varying amounts. It's recommended to have four cups of tea a day; although if caffeine gets your heart racing, you might be more sensitive to it and need to have less.

Reducing your coffee intake before and during pregnancy is widely recommended. Image: Getty.