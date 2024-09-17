'At 49, my life was in free fall. On the day I turned 50, I made a decision.'

This piece was originally delivered as a speech by Jane Tara at the Generation Women event in Sydney.

I've wised up countless times in my 55 years… leaving behind men, jobs, countries, lives that no longer served me. I also left behind things that did serve me thanks to healthy self-sabotage. You don't get to this age without thinking at times that you wised up but really… you f**ked up.

However, in all the years of wising up and stuffing up and everything in between, nothing was as important as the decision I made the day I turned 50.

March 11, 2019.

What was it that day?

That was the day I began a daily meditation practice.

I'll just wait for the eye-rolls to finish. I know you were expecting something… else, but before you get up to go to the bar… hear me out.

Prior to turning 50, my life had been a s**t show, shaped by a traumatic childhood. We talk more freely about domestic violence now. Back then… we swept it under the carpet. Growing up, I lived on a knife's edge. Every single time I dared be happy, it would be snatched away from me.

Later, I stumbled through my twenties, and thirties… trying. Trying to get by. Trying to find normal. Trying to be happy. Trying to escape that legacy.

I wandered from country to country, rescuing man after lost man.